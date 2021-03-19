Updated tax info available for property owners

Daily Light report

New and updated property tax information has just been compiled by Ellis Appraisal District and is available now to assist property owners. This property tax information is current and covers a wide range of topics, such as property owner remedies, exemptions, appraisals, and has information for select groups, such as disabled veterans and persons age 65 or older.

“Whether you are a homeowner, business owner, disabled veteran or a property owner, it’s important you know your rights concerning the property tax laws,” said Kathy Rodrigue, Chief Appraiser of the Ellis Appraisal District. “You can contact us about any property tax issues with full confidence that we will provide you the most complete, accurate and up-to-date information to assist you.”

This includes information about the following programs:

• Property Tax Exemptions for Disabled Veterans: The law provides partial exemptions for any property owned by disabled veterans or surviving spouses and surviving children of deceased disabled veterans.

• Property Tax Exemptions: Non-profit organizations that meet statutory requirements may seek property tax exemptions and must apply to the appraisal district by a specific date.

• Rendering Taxable Property: If a business owns tangible personal property that is used to produce income, the business must file a rendition with the appraisal district by April 15th (because of COVID-19 the appraisal district has extended the deadline to May 15th).

• Appraisal Notices: If a property owner’s property value increases $1,000 over last year, their property is in a reappraisal area, they have rendered, or they are a new owner by January 1, they will receive a notice of appraised value from the appraisal district.

• Property Taxpayer Remedies: This Comptroller publication explains in detail how to protest a property appraisal, what issues the appraisal review board (ARB) can consider and what to expect during a protest hearing.

• Homestead Exemptions: A homestead is generally defined as the home and land used as the owner’s principal residence on Jan. 1 of the tax year. A homestead exemption reduces the appraised value of the home, and as a result, lowers property taxes.

• Productivity Appraisal: Property owners who use land for timberland production, agricultural purposes or wildlife management may be granted property tax relief on their land.

• Residence Homestead Tax Deferral: Texas homeowners may postpone paying the currently delinquent property taxes due on the appreciating value of their homes by filing a tax deferral affidavit at the appraisal district.

• Property Tax Deferral for Persons Age 65 or Older or Disabled or Disabled Veteran Homeowners: Texans who are 65 or older or disabled, as defined by law, or who qualify for a disabled veteran exemption may postpone paying current and delinquent property taxes on their homes by signing a tax deferral affidavit.

• Notice of Availability of Electronic Communication: In appraisal districts located in counties with more than 200,000 populations or that have authorized electronic communications and that have implemented a system that allows such communications, chief appraisers and ARBs may communicate electronically through email or other media with property owners or their designated representatives.

• Protesting Property Appraisal Values: Property owners who disagree with the appraisal district’s appraisal of their property or any other action that adversely affects them may protest to the Appraisal Review Board (ARB). Ellis Appraisal District offers online appeals or informal discussions by phone or email (COVID-19 will likely preclude in office discussions) with a staff member once a protest is filed.

• Ellis Appraisal District and Your Taxing Units both have a role in your property taxes: Just as you are notified about your market/appraised value by the Appraisal District, this year in August, each property owner will also receive a postcard directing them to an Internet website from which the owner may access information related to the actions taken or proposed to be taken by Each Taxing Unit in which the property is located that may affect the taxes imposed on the owner’s property.

For more information about these programs, contact the Ellis Appraisal District by visiting our website at www.elliscad.com or www.elliscad.org; giving us a call at 972-937-3552 or Toll Free 1-866-348-3552; coming to visit us at 400 Ferris Avenue, Waxahachie, TX 75165 (After COVID-19 restrictions are lifted); or faxing or mailing questions to us at Fax 972-937-1618 or P 0 Box 878, Waxahachie, TX 75168-0878. We look forward to the opportunity to serve you.

More information is also available from the Texas Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance Division’s website at comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/ or at (800) 252-9121.