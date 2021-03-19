BS&W sponsors vaccines at Senior Center

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

The local, state, and federal government agencies continued to work together to roll out more and more shot opportunities for its American citizens. Thus, the Baylor Scott and White Hospital system sponsored a total of almost 2,000 Pfizer vaccines which were administered to people in the Ellis County area on Wednesday.

The selected site was the Waxahachie Senior Activity Center in the south part of the city, and each recipient of the COVID inoculation was based on his/her own personal, scheduled appointment. The folks turned out to be “lucky” on this St. Patrick’s Day 2021, as everyone in attendance received their first shot on Wednesday, and their second shot has been set for April 14, at the same place and the same time slot.

According to Judge Todd Little’s assistant, Samantha Pickett – Emergency Management Coordinator for Ellis County – she says, “Baylor, Scott and White is proud to be able to assist the citizens that live in our area.”

Pickett continued, “To be able to handle this amount of people that need vaccinations, it takes between 125 to 140 people to run the facility on ‘shot day.’ Baylor, Scott and White had 45 of their own staff members on-site, as well approximately 40 more Waxahachie volunteers and 40 additional Ellis County staff workers to efficiently handle the day-long event. Because of their valuable efforts on March 17, a total number of 1,783 shots were administered.”