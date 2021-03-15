WHS Charmers win big to end season

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

The Waxahachie High School Cherokee Charmers represented their school and community well at their final dance competition of the year in Mansfield last Saturday, March 13.

The following awards were collected at the all-day event at Mansfield High School, the host locale for the “Metroplex Dance Spectacular”:

Metroplex Dance Spectacular Competition Awards

Officer Awards

* Officer Sweepstakes Award

* Gussie Nell Davis Award of Excellence

(warranted by a score of a “93 or above” from each judge on each routine)

* Judges Award – Officer Novelty

* Judges Award – Officer Lyrical

* Judges Award – Officer Hip-Hop

* PLATINUM AWARD – Best Overall Officers for Technique, Presentation, Precision & Choreography

* 2nd Place – Best of the Best Officers

* BEST IN CLASS – Officers, Medium Division – and WINNER IN THEIR DIVISION!

Solo Award

* Division I Rating for Solo Performance – “Living the Dream” – by Captain Ellinor Bearden

Elite Team Awards

* Sweepstakes Award

* Gussie Nell Davis Award of Excellence

(warranted by a score of a “93 or above” from each judge on each routine)

* Judges Award – Kick Company

* Judges Award – Showstoppers

* PLATINUM AWARD – Best Overall Elite Team for Presentation, Precision, Choreography & Technique

* BEST IN CLASS – Elite Team Division – and WINNER IN THEIR DIVISION

* 2nd Place – Academic Champion Award

* Biogime Sportsmanship Award

Spring show announcement

The WHS Cherokee Charmers annual spring show dance production will take place at Waxahachie High School in the Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. nightly this Friday and Saturday.

The dance production will feature the JV Drill Team (Maidens), Coleman Junior High Chey-Annes, Finley Junior High Chey-Annes, & Howard Chey-Annes! All tickets must be purchased online this year due to limited capacity at https://cherokeecharmers.ludus.com/

The Charmers began working on their spring show production in December while also preparing for the intensive competition season. The Charmers would love for the community to come see them leave their hearts on the dance floor – one last time!

Drill and Dance Director Mrs. Erica Pointer-Wilcox says, “The show will run for two days, and it will be the last time the 58th Charmer Line will perform together before they embark on other endeavors. The public is invited to attend.”