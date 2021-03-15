Faith Family to hold Pre-K and K Roundup

Daily Light report

Faith Family Master Academy in Waxahachie will be holding its Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Roundup on Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the roundup, the academy will test your child’s readiness and give you some helpful information in preparing your child over the summer for PK or kindergarten. For every enrollment packet turned in, your name goes in a drawing for a Leapfrog pad.

Also at the roundup will be an overview of the curriculum, a campus tour, and an introduction of school staff. The staff of iKids Dentistry and the Tooth Fairy will be there as well to give out goodie bags.

Faith Family Master Academy is located at 701 Ovilla Road in Waxahachie. More information is available at www.faithfamilyacademy.org .