City P&Z approves agenda items

In a very short meeting on Tuesday night, the Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission approved two replats, a special-use permit for an existing child care facility and a zoning change for a planned development.

In a matter that drew brief but pointed discussion, a replat of a 0.371-acre property into two lots at 604 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was approved. The former residence on that site has been demolished and no new development has taken place since. A right-of-way waiver of 10 feet was also granted.

Commissioner Betty Square Coleman objected to the small size of the two resulting lots, saying that one house on the larger existing lot would be more attractive. However, Chairman Rick Keeler said the construction on the two subdivided lots would match the homes that were across the street.

Responding to a question by commissioner David Hudgins, city senior planner Colby Collins said landscaping is required by both the zoning ordinance and building code. Coleman, though, said the two houses across the street have no landscaping.

The replat passed 5-1, with Coleman voting against and commissioner Melissa Ballard not present.

The commission also approved a replat of one lot and part of a second lot in the Town Addition at 200 Gardner Street to create two lots at a total of 0.581 acres. The location is presently undeveloped.

The SUP for Nina’s House Child Care at 205 Nottingham Drive was approved as a part of an overall push to bring these facilities within compliance, after a number of these daycares were found last year to violate city zoning ordinances.

The applicant, Regina Sias, has been providing daycare services since October 2009 but recently had to relocate because her former landlord would not back her in applying for an SUP, Sias told the commission.

Carrying over some old business, the commission approved a planned development at the southeast corner of Farley Street and U.S. Highway 287. This development, consisting of 3.52 acres across two lots, will consist of an office building, a convenience store with gasoline sales, and a multi-tenant building with a drive-thru restaurant.

Previous discussion had centered around construction materials, but the commission approved the option of a solid masonry front facade.