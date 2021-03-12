Charmers win at Galveston competition

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

For over 58 years, Waxahachie’s Cherokee Charmers have been racking up the awards as a drill and dance team representing their high school. This past Saturday, March 6, was no exception. In the City of Galveston, the group, under the direction of Mrs. Erica Pointer-Wilcox and her assistant Mrs. Ramirez, wowed the judges again – this time in a competition in a completely different region.

Director Wilcox shares, “Mrs. Ramirez and I are extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication shown by these talented young ladies.”

The Charmers’ next stop will be on Saturday as they will be competing at the Metroplex Dance Spectacular to be held at Mansfield High School.

Officer Awards

• Officer Sweepstakes

• Gussie Nell Davis Award of Excellence

(the group scored a “93 or above” from each judge on each routine)

• Judges Award – Officer – Jazz

• Judges Award – Officer – Hip-Hop

• Gold – Best Overall Officers for Presentation, Precision & Choreography

• “BEST IN CLASS” – Officers – Medium Division (and top WINNER in their division)

Elite Team Awards

• Sweepstakes Award

• Gussie Nell Davis Award of Excellence

(the group scored a “93 or above” from each judge on each routine)

• Judges Award – Kick Company

• Judges Award – CC & Company

• Judges Award – Showstoppers

• Platinum – Best Overall Elite Team for Presentation, Precision, Choreography & Technique

• “Giving Back Award” (for excellent community service)

• 3rd Place – Academic Champion Award

• “BEST IN CLASS” – Elite Team Division (and WINNER in their division)

Solo Award

“Living the Dream” – Division I Rating – solo by Captain Ellinor Bearden