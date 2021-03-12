Beatty announces re-election bid

Daily Light report

After serving on the Waxahachie City Council for 26 years and five as mayor, Charles “Chuck” Beatty says, “I still have work to do!”

Incumbent Beatty is seeking election to Place 5 on the Waxahachie City Council in the May 1 election. Waxahachie voters in November 2019 approved a format change of council elections from at-large votes to specific places.

Beatty said the city is experiencing tremendous growth and prosperity. It is imperative that the city continues to grow in the “right way.” The right way is to continue to deliver quality service to citizens, who are also customers, as well as to continue to improve the quality of life for all residents.

“The city is on the verge of not only becoming a destination city but also a place to work, raise a family and truly call home,” Beatty said. “We have managed to provide amenities such as parks, amphitheater, improved water and sewage infrastructure, beautification and other improved enhancements in all areas and parts of the city.”

Beatty said downtown and the historic part of our city will continue to remain a focal point and part of Waxahachie’s identity and heritage while serving as a bridge to the future.

“The planned new City Hall Annex, new fire station, quality city employees and other amenities will ensure that the city will continue to grow, prosper and improve the quality of life for all our citizens and make our children proud to call Waxahachie home,” Beatty said.

“For continued growth and prosperity, vote for Charles “Chuck” Beatty, Waxahachie City Council, Place 5. Your man downtown. No. 3 on the ballot but hopefully No. 1 in your heart,” Beatty’s announcement concluded.

“Without vision, the people perish.”