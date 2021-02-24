SEC WSC lifts boil water notice

Daily Light report

A boil water notice has been rescinded for customers of the South Ellis County Water Supply Corp. The public water system made the announcement on Wednesday.

The water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water used for drinking water or human consumption purposes, and has provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

Rolling blackouts during last week’s winter storm interfered with the operation of the system’s well along FM 308 and caused water pressures to fall, the provider said. Last Thursday, Feb. 18, TCEQ required the system to issue a boil notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to those conditions, the water from this system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Affected customers included service addresses (west of I-35) on FM 308, Pluto Rd., Brandi Ln., Cowan Rd., Derrs Chapel Rd., Dale Acres Rd., Shorty_Ln., Carolyn Rd., L R Campbell Rd., Harvey Rd., Thunder Rd., Sevier Rd. and including customers at 757 Hwy 77, 777 Hwy 77, 5641 FM 308, 5631 FM 308 and 1431 I-35 South.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact South Ellis County WSC at 972-483-6885 during regular business hours. After hours call 469 -570-5818. If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact TCEQ executive director, please call 512-239-4691.