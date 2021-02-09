Waxahachie man charged with murder

Carrollton police have charged a 43-year-old Waxahachie man who has a prior murder conviction in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old Carrollton woman in December.

Kevion Ramon Wills was arrested without incident on Feb. 2 at 1721 South Interstate 35E in Waxahachie and charged in the death of Quashana Hobbs, police said.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, officers were called on Dec. 18 to 3420 Country Square Drive in Carrollton, where a friend had found Hobbs dead in her apartment.

Hobbs died of a single gunshot to the head, police said.

Police said that during the police investigation into the shooting, officers were led to Wills, one of the victim's acquaintances.

Wills was incarcerated in the Carrollton City Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Wills was previously convicted of murder in September 1997, according to Dallas County court records, and was paroled in April 2019 after serving more than 21 years of a 45-year sentence.

A Carrollton PD probable cause affidavit provides details and connects Wills to the December murder.

According to the affidavit, Hobbs' friend became worried when she didn’t hear from Hobbs and went to her apartment to check on her. The friend discovered Hobbs’ body inside her apartment with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police said Hobbs’ downstairs neighbor told officers he heard what sounded like a body slamming above him, which woke him up from a nap between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Dec. 17.

The affidavit goes on to link the suspect and victim via cellphone records and social media posts, linking Wills to the scene of the crime the afternoon of Dec. 17.

The affidavit states that a license plate reading camera captured a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra turning onto the street Hobbs lived on that same day. The Sentra had the same license plate observed in front of Wills’ apartment in Waxahachie, the affidavit went on to say.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unclear.

“We know they knew each other, they developed a friendship on social media and they met in person first," Jolene DeVito, spokeswoman for the Carrollton Police Department, told Star Local Media. "But why it ended in murder inside her apartment we’re not exactly sure.”