Italy ISD names Kistner as finalist

Daily Light report

ITALY — At a special-called board meeting on Monday, the Italy Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously named Rachel Kistner as the lone finalist for the position of Superintendent of Schools.

Currently, Kistner is serving as the executive director of Special Services in the Burleson Independent School District, with a student population of 12,500.

Prior to serving in Burleson, Kistner served the Red Oak ISD, as a teacher, campus principal, and director of Special Education.

Her letter of interest states that her philosophy is grounded in building positive relationships with students, families, staff and communities. She further states that these relationships motivate and foster levels of collaboration that evolve into outstanding programs and services for students.

State statute requires a 21-day waiting period for the board and lone finalist to execute a final contract. Once this 21-day waiting period is over, Kistner said she looks forward to getting into the district as soon as possible.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Board of Trustees for giving me the wonderful opportunity to serve Italy ISD,” she said. “I look very much forward to transitioning into the district and getting to meet and know everyone ASAP! My husband Dave and I are very excited and ready to become part of Gladiator Nation!”