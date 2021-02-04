Council OKs sewer expansion project

The Waxahachie City Council approved an engineering contract for a major new sewer trunk line at Monday’s regular meeting.

The council agreed to a nearly $700,000 contract with Birkhoff, Hendricks and Carter, LLP for Phase IV of the Grove Creek trunk sewer project. The project consists of about 15,000 linear feet of 24- to 27-inch sewer pipeline and manholes, and will parallel Grove Creek.

The project is budgeted in the city’s capital improvement plan and is funded by the fiscal year 2019-2020 bond sale. The approval authorizes engineering design, bid specification preparation, land acquisition services, and construction support services.

The purpose of the new line is to increase capacity for new development in the Grove Creek basin.

City Manager Michael Scott thanked the council for their vote afterward, saying the Grove Creek project is an ongoing effort that has taken years.

“You all stayed the course on that project to set the tone for opening up that whole area for sewer capacity,” Scott said. “I think in total, it’s about 8,500 lots that came on line as a result of this phased project.”

Councilmembers Melissa Olson and Doug Barnes were absent.

Other items

• The consent agenda consisted of previous minutes, acceptance of the Waxahachie Police Department racial profiling report for 2020, and a mutual aid agreement with Ellis County for coordination of a vaccine hub. Scott praised city staff for their work in helping to establish the hub in coordination with the county and Baylor Scott & White.

• A specific-use permit for a pole sign for USA Truck at 7240 Interstate 35E was approved. Also approved were SUPs for a 6,000-square-foot structure at 1200 Sycamore Street and a 3,100-square-foot accessory building at 125 Homestead Lane.

• A zoning change for a planned development was approved for the Baylor Scott & White Professional Plaza at 2460 Interstate 35E. The site is north of the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Two other zoning change requests were continued to the Feb. 15 meeting.

• The council approved a request to increase the maximum lot coverage by main building and accessory structures in Saddlebrook Estates from 35 to 50 percent.

• Councilmembers approved a resolution not objecting to the creation of the Sterrett Road Municipal Management District. The district is being formed to fund development of nearly 1,000 acres in the general vicinity of Sterrett Road. The council also accepted a petition to create the Emory Lakes Public Improvement District and call for a public hearing.

• The council approved a resolution in support of Navarro College’s pursuit of legislative approval to offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

• An analysis of smart meter funding with Performance Services, Inc. was approved at a cost of $39,658. The analysis will take three months and will determine whether installation of smart meters will result in cost savings to the city.

• Councilmembers approved an agreement with Sardis-Lone Elm Water Supply Corporation that will adjust service boundaries with the city. The two providers will swap areas of service while keeping about 110 acres along Ovilla Road as a joint service area.