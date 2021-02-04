Hinds to sign new book at Ann’s

Waxahachie attorney Vance Hinds is half the man he used to be. Hinds has written a book describing how he got that way.

Hinds, whose widely-viewed videos chronicled his weight loss from 475 pounds to 226 in the present day, will be signing his new book, “The 90-Day Workout Journal for Men.”

Hinds will conduct a book-signing at Mother Masons, inside of Ann’s Health Foods Center, at 2305 North U.S. Highway 77 next Saturday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. The book signing is part of an overall customer appreciation event at Mother Masons and Ann’s.

Hinds’ videos chronicled the first year of his weight loss journey where he lost 198 pounds by diet and exercise alone. The video of his 365-day transformation has been viewed more than 79 million times. Hinds continued his path to fitness and health ad is currently down 249 pounds over three years.

“Vance understands the importance of tracking your food, exercise and fitness goals,” a press release stated. “This is why he jumped at the chance to write the journal. Vance hopes to provide others with a tool he didn’t have. The book includes wisdom gleaned from Vance’s journey.”

Hinds’ book will be released on Tuesday, Feb. 9 and is available for pre-order on Amazon now. Copies of his book will also be on sale at the event.

Mother Masons is the café inside of Ann’s, providing natural, healthy and nutritious meals. Mother Masons and Ann’s will have vendors on-site as part of the customer appreciation day. Any customer who makes a purchase from Ann’s that day will be entered into a drawing with the possibility of winning $500 worth of goods at Ann’s.