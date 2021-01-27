Scarborough Festival returns April 10

A modern-day disease wasn’t able to keep a 16th-century village down for long. Waxahachie’s Scarborough Renaissance Festival will return this spring with plenty of merriment — and also, plenty of health and safety measures in place.

Because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was forced to cancel what was to be a landmark 40th season in 2020.

The festival will open on April 10 with events scheduled each Saturday and Sunday until its final weekend of the season, which will conclude with a “Last Huzzah” on Memorial Day weekend, May 29-31.

“Scarborough Renaissance Festival is extremely excited about our upcoming 2021 season and finally being able to celebrate our 40th Anniversary!" the festival said in a press release. "While things may look a little different this year as we continue to live within the COVID-19 pandemic and we will have new protocols in place for the season; Scarborough will still be the place to be this Spring for non-stop fun for everyone! In addition to our long-time favorites, we will have many thrilling new entertainers and amazing new artisans. There will also be some surprises in store for our patrons this year as well! Join us weekends and Memorial Day Monday starting Saturday, April 10th!"

With safety in mind, festival officials have mandated several guidelines for both patrons and employees.

Temperatures will be taken at the gate, and those with a fever of 100.0 degrees or above will be asked to leave. Masks will be required at all times except when eating and drinking, and social distancing is encouraged between parties.

All staff will be required to wear a mask, except for entertainers on stage at a distance greater than six feet from others. All employees who handle food or cash will be required to wear gloves. The facilities will be completely sanitized the evening before each festival day and all high-touch areas will be frequently cleaned.

"In addition to the COVID-19 protocols that will be in place for the Scarborough 2021, the fact that Scarborough Renaissance Festival is an outdoor festival that takes place across an expansive 35-acre site, really helps in enabling us to conduct a safe and socially distanced event this spring," the festival said.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is, as its name suggests, a Renaissance-themed event. Visitors will discover a 35-acre re-creation of an English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII and his beloved wife, Catherine of Aragon to the “Village of Scarborough” with a festival of entertainment, artisans, food, magic and merriment.

Events include full combat jousting and birds of prey exhibitions, a Mermaid Lagoon, 25+ stages of non-stop Renaissance entertainment and the 125+ member performing company.

Visitors will discover 200 “shoppes” of exquisite crafts and amazing artisan demonstrations and will experience knighting ceremonies, combat competitions, the Grande Parade, daily wine and beer tasting events for ages 21 and over, themed weekends and so much more.

This season’s themed weekends include:

• April 10-11: Opening Weekend, Travel Back in Time

• April 17-18: Artisan’s Showcase Weekend

• April 24-25: Royal Ale Festival

• May 1-2: Live the Fantasy, Spring Celebration

• May 8-9: Celebrating Chivalry Weekend, Vow Renewal Ceremony

• May 15-16: Celtic Weekend

• May 22-23: Legends of the Seas Weekend

• May 29-31: The Last Huzzah

2020 tickets valid

The festival has announced that tickets purchased and rolled over from the 2020 season will be valid for the 2021 season. If you still have your 2020 tickets, those barcodes are still valid and simply need to be scanned upon your arrival at the festival during the 2021 season. Information and additional instructions for lost tickets will be communicated directly via email to all 2020 ticket purchasers who chose to roll over their tickets to the 2021 season.

Friends of Faire 2020 rolled over membership/pass purchasers will have their 2021 Friends of Faire passes mailed out starting Jan. 31. If your 2020 Friends of Faire membership was purchased before March 15, 2020, your Friends of Faire companion 2020 tickets have also been carried over to 2021 (and redeemed as noted above).

Job Faire

On Saturday, March 6, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival will hold a “Job Faire” for part-time/seasonal positions during the eight weekends of the festival. There are costumed and non-costumed positions available. Applicants must be at least 14 years of age to be eligible, although most jobs have higher age requirements.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is looking to fill the following seasonal positions starting at $8 per hour: attraction operations, cooks & kitchen preparation, entrance gate, food & beverage sales, game operations, grounds maintenance, pubs, restroom attendants, safety services, special events, and ticket & souvenir sales.

For more information, visit www.srfestival.com.