2 from county earn Howard Payne honors

Daily Light report

BROWNWOOD — Howard Payne University recognized 227 students for academic success during the fall 2020 semester.

Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s List, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled in 12 or more semester credit hours and have no grade of Fail (F), No Grade (NG) or Incomplete Grade (I) for all courses attempted.

Ellis County students earning recognition are Brooklin Calk of Midlothian, Honor Roll; and Madelynn James of Waxahachie, Honor Roll.