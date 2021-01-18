Fire destroys Maypearl business

A three-alarm fire in downtown Maypearl on Friday afternoon destroyed a longstanding business, leaving a local family without a source of income in an uncertain economic time.

The fire gutted Maypearl Wall Beds in the 300 block of South Main Street, leaving behind just a shell of the corrugated-metal structure. Among the materials lost in the fire were tools, woodworking machines and a large shipment of lumber that had just been received.

“It was a very sad day for all of us,” said Dominic Pina, spokesman for the company and son of business founder Renato “Ray” Pina. “For over 20 years my dad has worked tireless hours to build up our family business to what it is today. From the wood shop (wallbeds), to my mom’s Sno Cone stand, to all his AV equipment he had stored in there. All gone in a matter of minutes.”

High winds Friday quickly whipped up the flames and sent acrid smoke billowing throughout downtown. Emergency Services Department No. 6 and Forreston fire personnel were dispatched as mutual aid. A grass fire broke out downwind of the structure fire but was quickly put out.

Maypearl Independent School District ordered that no students would be allowed to walk home past Claunch Street. Students were held at the school until the all-clear was given.

A fundraiser has been set up for Pina and his family on Facebook to help recoup their losses from the fire. The effort received quick, overwhelming support and as of Sunday, the fund had already raised $13,700.

“Our hearts were broken with (Friday’s) event,” Dominic Pina said. “The fire may have taken everything we work so hard to build but we will not let it take the millions of ￼￼ memories we made there. All the friends and family we made along the way.

“But we will not let this keep us down. My family and I are so thankful for the community we live and all of y’all’s help. With y’all’s help we will start fresh. We will start over from the ground up. It will take time and a lot more work but I promise, y’all’s help will not go unnoticed. The wall bed company and Pina SnoCones will be back.”