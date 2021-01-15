Continued development on City Council ledger

A large development in the northwest quadrant of the city tops the agenda for Tuesday night’s semi-monthly meeting of the Waxahachie City Council.

A development agreement for the Montclair Heights development will be considered once again after the council continued the matter during its Dec. 21 meeting. The development consists of more than 188 acres, of which about 38 acres are in city limits and the remainder in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

The council will separately conduct a public hearing and consider a voluntary annexation request for the remaining 150 acres.

The development is located east of Black Champ Road and north of U.S. Highway 287, or generally across the highway from Waxahachie High School. A related request for a zoning change from a Future Development and General Retail zoning district to a Planned Development-Mixed Use Residential will be considered following a public hearing.

Also carried over on the agenda from Dec. 21, a zoning change from Multiple-Family Residential to Planned Development- Multiple-Family Residential will be considered for a property located near the southwest corner of Park Place Boulevard at Garden Valley Parkway. The planned development calls for the construction of 175 multi-family residential units on about 12.9 acres. A public hearing will be held, followed by consideration of an ordinance and development agreement.

Specific-use permits will be considered for accessory buildings greater than or equal to 700 square feet at 616 Dunn Street, 115 Country Drive, and 409 Lakewood Drive.

Also on the agenda are a letter of recommendation presentation by Fire Chief Ricky Boyd; a proclamation declaring Jan. 26 as Bessie Coleman Day in the city; consideration of awarding a bid to Holland Right of Way. LLC for code enforcement abatement mowing and general site cleanup services; and an ordinance ordering an election to be held for the purpose of electing at-large councilmembers Places 4 and 5 and contracting election service with the Ellis County Elections Administration.

Tuesday night’s meeting was postponed a day from its normal Monday schedule because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day national holiday.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 401 S. Rogers. The meeting will be preceded by a briefing at 6:30 p.m. to discuss agenda items.