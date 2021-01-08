Reports on WISD board agenda Monday

The Waxahachie Independent School District board of trustees will receive an update on the COVID-19 situation in the school district and will learn about early childhood literacy and math goals during Monday night’s regular monthly meeting.

In other action, the board will consider a modification to the pay structure scale related to a stipend. Trustees will also consider whether good cause does not exist for Alisa Marshall to abandon her employment contract mid-year with Waxahachie ISD and allow district administration to provide all appropriate notice to the Texas Education Agency.

As part of its consent agenda, the board will take up the granting of a permanent easement to Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC on approximately 0.216 acres along Washington Avenue and the northern boundary of the property where Simpson Elementary School is located. Also part of the consent agenda is acceptance of previous minutes and monthly financial reports.

Trustees will consider a resolution to nominate a candidate to fill a vacancy on the Ellis County Appraisal District board of directors; and will consider extending the deadline for employees to utilize the Families First Coronavirus Response Act protected sick leave until the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

The community may view the live stream at https://www.youtube.com/waxahachieisd.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Waxahachie ISD Administration Building, 411 North Gibson Streer. The meeting will begin with a closed session and will reconvene to open session afterward. Social distancing measures will be in effect in the boardroom and additional seating will provided in the building to allow members of the public to view the meeting via live stream.