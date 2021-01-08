Little appoints Ricks as chief of staff

Daily Light report

Ellis County Judge Todd Little has appointed Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) Robert C. Ricks to the position of the Ellis County Judge Chief of Staff. Ricks will begin his service in the position on Monday.

Ricks retired from the United States Air Force in 2014 after serving multiple roles as an Instructor Pilot, Director of Operations, Commander, and Director of Staff. He also served as a staff officer at the Wing, Center, Numbered Air Force and Major Command levels with experience in information operations, operational testing, and crisis action planning.

“Just as he has served his country with honor and pride, I know he will continue this tradition as he serves the citizens of Ellis County,” Little said. “I look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

In addition to his extensive experience, Ricks has continued his education by completing Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Management Institute courses in National Response Framework, National Incident Management, and Incident Command System for Initial Response.

Ricks currently holds a Master of Business Administration from Webster University, St. Louis, Missouri, and a Bachelor of Science in Management from the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado.