Ellis extends COVID relief grant deadline

Ellis County has announced that the deadline for healthcare, nonprofits and small businesses in the county to apply for Economic Relief Grant funds has been extended to Friday, Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m., to allow for additional opportunities for local entities to apply.

County officials describe the grants as an approach to kick-start an immediate economic recovery.

“Our community members have faced an unprecedented economic disruption due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” Ellis County said in a statement on its website. “This grant is intended to provide reimbursement free relief for Ellis County small businesses, healthcare workers, and social service agencies. Together we will get people back to work, while continuing to protect Ellis County lives.”

Ellis County announced on Dec. 9 that Economic Relief Grant funds would be available for healthcare, nonprofits and small businesses in the county. For additional resources and information or to submit an application, visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/1008/Economic-Relief-Grant-ERG .

The Commissioners' Court on Sept. 22 approved the formation of a citizen-comprised committee to review and allocate $1 million of relief funds in the form of grants. The purpose of these grants is to reduce the burdens on Ellis County citizens and kick-start immediate economic recovery. Three groups throughout Ellis County will qualify:

• Healthcare — Hospitals, clinics, private practice, dental offices, and nursing and senior care facilities

• Nonprofits and Social Service Agencies — A 501 ( c ) (3) that invests in the community

• Small Businesses — Companies with less than 50 employees (for example: salons, gyms or workout facilities; local retailers, restaurants, manufacturers)

Qualifying expenditures include:

• Payroll costs for employees or owners draw (sole proprietors/partners)

• Contract labor

• Supplier payments

• Rent, lease, or interest on mortgage payment (for real property used for business purposes, like a storefront or warehouse, excluding personal residence)

• Rent, lease, or purchase payment for business property (e.g., delivery vehicle; food truck; kitchen equipment; technology, payment, and communications systems and equipment)

• New or expanded technology applications and Wi-Fi services Contract Labor

• Utility payments for business properties, excluding personal residence

• Cost of critical business operations (raw materials, marketing expenses, etc. payments)

• PPE, sanitation supplies and equipment interest on other business debt obligations incurred before March 1, 2020, excluding personal residence.

The Commissioners' Court on June 30 approved the authorization for County Judge Todd Little to sign the certification form of the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

This funding, in the amount of just more than $3.4 million, has supported Ellis County and associated jurisdictions in COVID-19 mitigation efforts.