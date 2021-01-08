Wright issues statement on Capitol attack

Daily Light report

On Thursday, U.S. Congressman Ron Wright (R-Texas) issued a statement on Wednesday’s deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. by supporters of President Donald Trump.

One Capitol Police officer and four protestors died during the attack at the heart of American democracy. The officer died Thursday from injuries suffered during the invasion. One protestor as shot by officers, and three other deaths occurred from apparent medical emergencies. As of Friday morning, more than 80 arrests have been made.

“Yesterday was a sad and dark day in our nation’s history,” Wright said. “As the world looked on, our beloved Capitol building was attacked and overtook by violent protesters. I am outraged by the events of yesterday and condemn the violence in the strongest terms possible. Declaring an event to be a peaceful protest does not make it a protected right when the peaceful part is gone.

“Thank you to all the heroic Law Enforcement Officers from Capitol Police, FBI, Secret Service, MPD, the National Guard, and others, for putting their lives on the line to protect us and secure the Capitol so my colleagues and I could finish the People’s business on the House Floor. No angry mob was going to stop us from fulfilling our constitutional duty.”

The congressman, whose District 6 includes Ellis County, also explained his objection to the certification of Electoral College votes during Wednesday’s proceedings. In spite of his and other Republicans’ objections, Joe Biden was officially certified as the winner and will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

“Although what we saw yesterday was inexcusable and reprehensible, it doesn’t change the fact that election laws were broken, and evidence of voter fraud has been presented,” Wright said. “Both deserve to be investigated. Last night, I objected to certifying the Electoral College votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania to fight for the integrity of our elections and to give certainty to millions of Americans that our electoral process is safe and secure.

“Civil discourse, debate, and peaceful protests are vital to our democracy, but violence is never and will never be the answer. God Bless our great nation.”