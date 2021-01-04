City Council approves trash changes

Changes in the garbage and trash ordinance drew discussion before being approved during Monday night’s meeting of the Waxahachie City Council.

The council OK’d a number of changes to Chapter 14 of the city’s code of ordinances. Assistant city manager Tommy Ludwig said the changes include weekly polycart trash collection, every other week polycart recycling collection, weekly hazardous waste collection and weekly brush and bulk collection.

Ludwig also mentioned “pink tags,” which will be for bagged items that are classified as general trash, cannot be placed in a polycart, and do not qualify as brush and bulk. Pink tags will be available through the service provider, Waste Connections, for a nominal fee, Ludwig said.

The changes also establish where polycarts may be stored, and when they can be placed curbside. The proposed ordinance stated that carts may not be placed earlier than 9 p.m. the day before pickup, but that was changed to 7 p.m. after local resident Kevin Ivy brought up a concern about the times. Carts must be picked up no later than 9 p.m. on the day of pickup.

Other changes include a 10-percent senior citizen’s discount; a clause making any damage to a polycart not caused by general wear and tear the responsibility of the customer; and a restriction of use of the city’s convenience station to residents only.

The changes will go into effect April 1, at the same time as the city’s new solid waste services contract with Waste Connections goes into effect.

All councilmembers were present.

Exemption approved

After an executive session, the council voted 5-0 to grant an exemption for one individual for City Ordinance No. 3096 regarding sex offenders. Two conditions were placed on the exemption: that other exemptions may be granted only through Dec. 31, 2021; and that the individual is restricted from a neighboring park near his home.

Attorney Richard Gladden represents a client who was 17 at the time he was charged with a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl. Gladden said the ordinance prevents his client, who is now 22, from living in his childhood home. The city ordinance was enacted in February 2019, after his client had pleaded guilty.

The client’s mother recently requested an exemption from Waxahachie police chief Wade Goolsby, but the request was denied.

Other items

• The council approved the consent agenda, which included event applications for the One Act Play Public Performance on March 6; the Community Good Friday Service on April 2; Waxajam 2021 on April 10; and the Crossroads of Texas Film & Music Festival on April 22-24, as well as previous meeting minutes.

• A two-year master service agreement with GAW Construction was approved for various concrete services, with three one-year renewal options. The agreement is through an interlocal agreement with the city of Midlothian. The amount of the agreement is $1.225 million, but the agreement does not obligate the city to spend funds.

• The city took no action on a nomination to fill a vacancy on the Ellis Appraisal District Board of Directors.