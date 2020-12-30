Court accepts Nay’s resignation

The resignation of longtime Precinct 2 Constable Terry Nay was accepted by the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday in the court’s final meeting of 2020.

Nay’s resignation will be effective Jan. 8, but he will remain until a replacement is appointed. Nay told commissioners he wants to make the transition to a new constable as seamless as possible, and also thanked the people of Ellis County for the past 27 years of service, which includes 24 as an elected constable.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Nay said. “This was a difficult horse to unsaddle, as I like to use as an analogy. But once I objectively looked at everything, this is the best decision for me and my family at this time as well as the county. I feel I have taken the office as far as I possibly can, given the resources and education and experience that I have. I feel it’s time to turn over the reins to somebody else.”

Nay, 50, was re-elected in March to a seventh four-year term with no opposition, and was to be sworn in on Friday with other elected officials who are beginning new terms. Nay said he originally intended to retire on Dec. 31, but that would have necessitated a special election.

County Judge Todd Little said the county will begin an appointment process in January to fill Nay’s term.

“Regardless of how you train the next guy or lady, you’re not going to replace 27 years,” Little said.

Little and commissioners Lane Grayson, Paul Perry and Kyle Butler were present for Tuesday’s meeting. Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Stinson was absent.

Other items

• The consent agenda included acceptance of four-year surety bonds for newly-elected county officials; approval of a $6,995 tax refund to Diverse Settlement Services LLC; acceptance of various reports; approval of previous minutes; and a number of budgetary line-item adjustments.

• Commissioners approved a plat of a 1.302-acre property on the east side of V.V. Jones Road in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Midlothian, a plat of an 18.762-acre tract west of the intersection of FM 660 and India Road in Ferris, and the release of a performance bond and acceptance of a maintenance bond for the same property in Ferris.

• The court approved the purchase of a 7,000-gallon emulsion tank for $76,940 for Road and Bridge Precinct 2. Commissioner Grayson said this tank meets the specifications needed and replaces a tank that had been previously purchased and found not suitable.

• A bid was renewed for a one-year period with J&GK Properties, LLC for hauling of road materials.

• A lease agreement with BancorpSouth for two 2021 Mack Granite dump trucks for Road and Bridge Precinct 2 was approved in the amount of $272,759. A payoff of a lease agreement for two 2020 dump trucks in the amount of $34,255 was also approved.

• The court approved an agreement with Thomas Reuters for tracking software for the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $34,255, and an agreement with EverlyWell, Inc. for the purchase of COVID-19 testing kits not to exceed $25,000.

• David Sacha of Ennis was appointed as a new member of the Ellis County Historical Commission for a two-year term beginning Jan. 1. Additionally, Elizabeth McEwen was appointed to complete the 2-year term of the late Tim Berneking on the Emergency Service District No. 8 board.

• After a public hearing, the speed limit was reduced on Bluestem Way to 25 mph from a default speed limit of 35 mph. Commissioner Perry said he had heard from 33 individuals on that road requesting a lowering of the limit.

• Additional funding was approved for a deputy sergeant position at the Sheriff’s Office. Also, the court accepted the donation of a refrigerator from Walmart for inmate medical to use for COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives; the purchase of a replacement ice maker in the jail kitchen at a cost of $8,253; and approved a service proposal with HDR Engineering to provide analysis regarding the repair of jail door electrical issues at a cost of $7,375. Sheriff Chuck Edge, whose term ends this week, thanked the court, sheriff’s department, and county staff for their support during his time in office.

• Commissioners approved a payment of $3,265 to Dr. Leigh Nordstrom, the Ellis County local health authority, for 21.75 hours of work done in the months of September, October and November in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The court approved an agreement with Ellis County Indigent Care Corporation and Hope Clinic to provide indigent health care services to eligible county residents. The services will be provided at a quarterly rate of $110,228 starting Jan. 1.

• Following an executive session, the court approved the retainer of Terry Morgan of Messer, Fort and McDonald at a cost of no more than $16,000 to review and amend, if necessary, the court’s minute order regarding sexually oriented businesses.