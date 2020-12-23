Strength honored for service to city

Recently-departed Waxahachie City Council member and former mayor Kevin Strength was honored at Monday night’s final Waxahachie City Council meeting of 2020.

Mayor David Hill presented Strength with a proclamation recognizing Strength’s service to the city over the past decade. The city also presented him with a framed display containing an American flag.

Strength was first elected to the City Council in May 2010 and served until November of this year, when he was defeated by fellow councilmember Melissa Olson in an unusual race in which two incumbents ran against each other.

Strength also served as mayor from 2014 to 2019. The Waxahachie City Council’s custom is to select a mayor and mayor pro tem from among its five councilmembers.

Strength also served on the North Central Texas Council of Governments from 2014 to 2019 and was elected as president of that body in 2018.

In Hill’s proclamation, the city’s progress during Strength’s tenure on the council was listed, including the expansion of Interstate 35E to six lanes, the new Waxahachie High School and the new Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Hill also praised Strength’s efforts to improve streets and parks in the city and encourage economic development.

“Kevin has always had the best in mind for the city and has worked hard to make Waxahachie a place everyone can call home,” Hill’s proclamation reads.

Strength thanked councilmembers for the presentation and their support over the last 10 years.

“The most important thing is the friendships that I made from the time that I came here,” Strength said. “Waxahachie is a wonderful place as everybody here knows, or we wouldn’t be here. It was an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Waxahachie and it was an honor to be voted in by the citizens of Waxahachie. It was pretty much the highlight of my life.”

Other items

• The council rescheduled its Jan. 18 meeting to Tuesday, Jan. 19 because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

• Following a public hearing, a specific-use permit was approved for an electronic message sign at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, located at 1905 North U.S. 77. The approval restricts the sign to be no larger than 18 feet tall and 10 feet wide.

• Councilmembers approved an SUP for a daiquiri shop called Dancing Daiquiris at 1014 Ferris Avenue, Suite 110. According to the request, the shop will offer pizza, 12 flavors of daiquiris, soft drinks, bottled water and a limited beer selection.

• An SUP was OK’d for a pair of accessory buildings exceeding 700 square feet, one of which is to be used as a dwelling unit, at 1640 Lone Elm Road. Another SUP request was approved for a 2,400-square-foot accessory building at 101 Homestead Lane.

• A package of five agenda items involving the Montclair Heights development was continued to the Jan. 19 meeting, pending further action by the city Planning & Zoning Commission. The development consists of more than 188 acres, of which about 38 acres are in city limits and the remaining 150 acres in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, with voluntary annexation of the remaining land requested.

• Also continued to Jan. 19 was a zoning change from Multiple-Family Residential to Planned Development-Multiple-Family Residential for a property located near the southwest corner of Park Place Boulevard at Garden Valley Parkway. The planned development calls for the construction of 175 multi-family residential units on about 12.9 acres.

• Waxahachie Fastbreak Club president Chris Wright thanked city manager Michael Scott and Mayor Hill for opening the City Council chambers for fans so they could watch WHS basketball games being live-streamed. Currently only family members are being allowed to attend home games in person because of COVID-19.