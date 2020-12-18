Developments top agenda for City Council

Development matters will dominate the agenda for Monday night’s final meeting of 2020 of the Waxahachie City Council.

A development agreement for the Montclair Heights development will be considered. The development consists of more than 188 acres, of which about 38 acres are in city limits and the remainder in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

The council will separately conduct a public hearing and consider a voluntary annexation request for the remaining 150 acres. The development is located east of Black Champ Road and north of U.S. Highway 287, or generally across the highway from Waxahachie High School. A related request for a zoning change from a Future Development and General Retail zoning district to a Planned Development-Mixed Use Residential will be considered following a public hearing.

A public hearing will be held and an ordinance will be considered for a request for a specific-use permit for an electronic message sign at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, located at 1905 North U.S. 77.

Another public hearing and ordinance consideration will take place for a specific-use permit for a pair of accessory buildings exceeding 700 square feet, one of which is to be used as a dwelling unit, at 1640 Lone Elm Road. Another request for an SUP for an accessory building at 101 Homestead Lane is on the agenda.

A zoning change from Multiple-Family Residential to Planned Development- Multiple-Family Residential will be considered for a property located near the southwest corner of Park Place Boulevard at Garden Valley Parkway. The planned development calls for the construction of 175 multi-family residential units on about 12.9 acres. A public hearing will be held, followed by consideration of an ordinance and development agreement.

A request for an SUP for daiquiri shop called Dancing Daiquiris at 1014 Ferris Avenue, Suite 110 will be considered. According to the request, the shop will offer pizza, 12 flavors of daiquiris, soft drinks, bottled water and a limited beer selection.

In other matters, the City Council will recognize former Waxahachie mayor and councilmember Kevin Strength for his service to the city.

Councilmembers will discuss live streaming all public meetings in City Hall, including briefings, and take any necessary action. The council will also consider moving the scheduled Jan. 18 meeting to Jan. 19 because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as part of its consent agenda.

Monday night’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 401 S. Rogers. The meeting will be preceded by a briefing at 6:30 p.m. to discuss agenda items.