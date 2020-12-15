Signs aimed at fighting crime

Crime Stoppers of Ellis County is stepping up its outreach to the community with a push to publicize its fight against crime.

As part of spreading the word, Crime Stoppers is partnering with Ellis County Law Enforcement Departments (Crime Prevention Programs) to provide Neighborhood Crime Watch signs to their cities.

Shari Phillips, executive chair of Crime Stoppers of Ellis County, said the signs are meant to get information out and into communities that a Crime Stoppers program exists in the county.

“We will pay out on tips reported through our Tip Line 972/937-PAYS (7297) or through the (free) P3 Tips App when a tip helps to solve a crime or leads to an arrest,” Phillips said.

To date, 40 signs have been provided to the Waxahachie and Ennis Police Departments and the Ellis County Sheriff's Office each, and 20 each to the Ferris, Milford and Italy PDs.

“Our goal is to partner with the remaining law enforcement departments in Ellis County to provide their communities with signs in the coming year,” Phillips said.

Phillips encourages community members to take an active role in protecting communities.

“If you see something, say something!” Phillips said. “We also like to remind them that crime doesn't pay, but we do!“

Phillips said anyone who is interested in becoming a member of Crime Stoppers of Ellis County can reach out to them via their website CrimeStoppersofEllisCounty.org, or they can email them at crimestoppersofelliscounty@gmail.com.

“We also have a very active Crime Stoppers of Ellis County Facebook page,” she added.