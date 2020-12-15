Health and wellness community classes for free

Daily Light report

The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging is offering free self-management health education workshops for older adults with chronic disease, diabetes, or chronic pain.

Workshops were developed through Stanford University and provide tools and information about making healthy food choices, increasing physical activity, managing symptoms and pain, goal setting and much more. Workshops also provide opportunity to connect to others from the safety of their homes.

The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging is currently taking registrations for both telephone and virtual on-line workshops that begin in January 2021. These programs include six weekly small group sessions.

For more information on how to register and specific dates of our workshops, contact Kim Mathis at 800-272-3921 or email: kmathis@nctcog.org. Also visit the website: www.nctcog.org/aging-services/special-events .