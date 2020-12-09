Ellis County COVID relief grants available

Ellis County announced Wednesday that Economic Relief Grant funds are now available for healthcare, nonprofits and small businesses in the county.

County officials describe the grants as an approach to kick-start an immediate economic recovery.

““We are living in extraordinary times," Ellis County Judge Todd Little said in a statement. "The COVID-19 response has caused organizations across the county to act swiftly and expand their capacity of services while only receiving a limited supply of funding. This community truly is one to be celebrated.

"Since the beginning of this battle against COVID-19, we have seen neighbors working hand in hand to ensure the future success of our home. Today, we join together as one to bring financial support to our local economy; to include our healthcare partners, nonprofits/social service agencies, and local small businesses to empower the livelihoods of Ellis County residents.”

The Commissioners' Court on Sept. 22 approved the formation of a citizen-comprised committee to review and allocate $1 million in the form of grants, with relief funds that were allocated under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The purpose of these grants is to reduce the burden on Ellis County citizens and kick-start immediate economic recovery. Three groups throughout Ellis County will qualify:

• Healthcare — Hospitals, clinics, private practice, dental offices, and nursing and senior care facilities

• Nonprofits and Social Service Agencies — A 501 (c) (3) that invests in the community

• Small Businesses — Companies with less than 50 employees (for example: salons, gyms or workout facilities; local retailers, restaurants, manufacturers)

Qualifying expenditures include:

• Payroll costs for employees or owners draw (sole proprietors/partners)

• Contract labor

• Supplier payments

• Rent, lease, or interest on mortgage payment (for real property used for business purposes, like a storefront or warehouse, excluding personal residence)

• Rent, lease, or purchase payment for business property (e.g., delivery vehicle; food truck; kitchen equipment; technology, payment, and communications systems and equipment)

• New or expanded technology applications and Wi-Fi services Contract Labor

• Utility payments for business properties, excluding personal residence

• Cost of critical business operations (raw materials, marketing expenses, etc. payments)

• PPE, sanitation supplies and equipment interest on other business debt obligations incurred before March 1, 2020, excluding personal residence.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 8, 2021. To apply, visit https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/1010/Submit-An-Application .

The Commissioners' Court on June 30 approved the authorization for Judge Little to sign the certification form of the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) under the CARES Act.

This funding, in the amount of just more than $3.4 million, has supported Ellis County and associated jurisdictions in COVID-19 mitigation efforts.