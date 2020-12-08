WISD board swears in 2 to new terms

The Waxahachie Independent School District board of trustees swore in two incumbents to new 3-year terms during a very brief Monday night regular monthly meeting.

Board members Clay Schoolfield and Judd McCutchen took the oaths of office to new terms on the board. The board also reorganized and will maintain the status quo, with Dusty Autrey continuing as president, Schoolfield as vice president and McCutchen as secretary.

McCutchen ran unopposed for re-election in Place 1, and Schoolfield defeated Amy Hedtke for re-election to Place 2 during the Nov. 3 election. Another round of elections will take place for school board in May 2021 with three incumbents — Kim Kriegel in Place 3, John Rodgers in Place 4 and Melissa Starnater in Place 5 — up for re-election. The terms of Autrey and Debbie Timmermann won’t expire until 2022.

All board members were present for Monday’s meeting. Starnater participated virtually.

Other items

• Lisa Mott, WISD’s assistant superintendent of elementary learning, described to the board the National Board Certification program for teachers and its benefits for both teachers and the district. Teachers who complete the program can receive a significant pay stipend depending on the demographics of the school.

• The board recognized Max Simpson Elementary fourth-grade teacher Kyra Burns as WISD’s employee of the month for December.

• Kirk Evans, of Evans & Associates, told the board that everything was in order with the district’s finances in the latest audit. As of Aug. 31, the district’s general fund consisted of about $96.5 million total revenues and total expenditures of about $97.6 million, resulting in a net decrease of $741,699 and a final balance of $27.8 million. The district retired $7.5 million in bond principal during the 2020 fiscal year and spent another $18 million to retire older bonds.

• Trustees approved all consent agenda items, including: a drainage easement agreement between the district and The Mark on 287 at Waxahachie High School; an interlocal agreement with Ellis County Road and Bridge Precinct 4 to maintain parking lots; a renewal of an agricultural land lease around WHS for one year to Ray Lynn Campbell for $3,025; the declaration of school buses as surplus; an agreement between WISD, the City of Waxahachie, and Oncor, allowing the interconnection of the City's and District's fiber networks through a direct connection between City Hall and the WISD Technology Office to expedite potential disaster recovery operations; and the approval of previous minutes and various reports.