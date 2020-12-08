Ovilla named among state’s safest cities

The city of Ovilla has been named among the safest small cities in Texas, according to a nationwide business insurance research firm.

AdvisorSmith recently released its latest report on the “Safest Cities in Texas.” From their research, they discovered that Ovilla is the No. 4 safest small city in the state.

Their study analyzed violent and property crimes from 39 large cities, 198 midsize cities, and 418 small cities in the state. Crime scores were calculated for each city and the cities were ranked to find the safest places in Texas.

They discovered that Ovilla’s crime score was 7.2, which was much lower than the statewide average of 44 for small cities. The only three cities deemed safer in the study were Double Oak in Denton County, George West and Santa Rosa.

The city’s violent crime rate was 1.9 per 1,000 residents, compared with an average of 9.9 per 1,000 across all small cities. The city's property crime rate was 3.7 per 1,000 residents. Statewide, the average property crime rate in small cities was 17.6 per 1,000.

Among other Ellis County cities in the study, Palmer was 93rd and Venus, which lies partially in the county, was 137th out of 418 small cities ranked. Among the county’s four mid-size cities, Midlothian ranked 41st,, Ennis 45th, Red Oak 56th and Waxahachie 81st out of 198 statewide.

In this report, AdvisorSmith examined crime reports published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to understand which cities in Texas have the lowest levels of reported crime on a per capita basis. They applied a proprietary methodology to score the crime levels in cities across the state that takes into account the level of reported crimes, as well as the relative severity of crimes in each city.

This crime score places higher weight on more serious crimes like murder and rape, while assigning a lower weighting to property crimes. They found that the average crime score for Texas cities was 48, and scores ranged from 6 up to 371.

They studied a total of 655 cities in the state that were categorized into small, midsize, and large categories based upon population. Small cities were those with under 10,000 residents. Midsize cities had between 10,000 and 100,000 residents, and large cities had over 100,000 residents.