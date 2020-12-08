2 dead in Ennis shooting; clues sought

The Ennis Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night that left two men dead.

At about 7:30 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls alerting officers to shots being fired in the 900 block of South Meriott Street. Officers arrived to find two male adults deceased in a vehicle. Witnesses reported numerous gunshots during the incident.

Ennis police did not identify the victims in a press release issued on Saturday, but social media later identified the victims as Rodney Dent II, 24, of Ennis and Caleb Clark, 21, also of Ennis, who was identified as Dent’s cousin.

“Our Criminal Investigations Division is out in force to ensure the quick and proper crime scene processing,” Ennis police said in a press release. “Our department will continue working with state and regional law enforcement until those responsible are brought to justice.”

It’s the fourth and fifth homicides in the city this year, and makes three in Ennis in just over a month. On Oct. 24, Alejandro “Alex” Garcia, 30, was fatally shot during a home invasion robbery in the 1000 block of Biloxi Street. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for Garcia’s death.

If anyone has any information regarding this latest offense, contact the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462 or Ellis County CrimeStoppers at 972-937-7297(PAYS).

“Your piece of information could be the key to an investigation,” Ennis PD said.