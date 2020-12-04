County proclaims Testicular Cancer Awareness Day

Daily Light report

On Tuesday, the Ellis County Commissioners' Court presented a proclamation declaring Dec. 1, 2020, as Testicular Cancer Awareness Day in Ellis County.

The proclamation reads as follows:

WHEREAS, Testicular Cancer is the number one cancer among men aged 15 – 35, with over 8,500 men receiving a diagnosis each year, and approximately 380 cases being fatal; and

WHEREAS, on this day we honor the bravery and vigilance of testicular cancer survivors, extend our unyielding support and prayers to those currently battling, and remember those who have lost their lives to this terrible disease; and

WHEREAS, testicular cancer was once a diagnosis to be feared, we are thankful for our unwavering healthcare workers who have made it possible through early detection and improved treatments to successfully overcome this disease; and

WHEREAS, testicular cancer not only affects men but burdens loved ones, families, friends, and communities; and

WHEREAS, on Testicular Cancer Awareness Day in Ellis County we encourage men to discuss testicular cancer with their primary physician and call upon the residents of this county to increase awareness of what we can do to overcome testicular cancer.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court does hereby proclaim December 1, 2020, as Testicular Cancer Awareness Day in Ellis County, and further extends support to all victims of Testicular Cancer as well as those who promote awareness of this disease.