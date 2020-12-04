Name change nipped in the Bud

The proposed renaming of Bud Run Road near Forreston generated a cloud of pushback during Tuesday’s meeting of the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court, as several residents turned out to speak against the change.

After hearing the opposition, Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry asked for no action on the agenda item and thanked the residents for their input.

Perry said he introduced the change because of a large number of sign thefts, and suggested a name change to Carr Road after the Forreston community’s namesake and first postmaster, Carr Forrest, to keep the road name historical.

“We’ll try to get you signs out there as much as possible, but that’s a chronic issue,” Perry said. “Out of 290 miles of road that’s in my precinct … we lose more signs on Bud Run than the rest of the roads combined. It’s due to the popularity of a certain beverage, I’m sure.”

Resident Paul Getzen told the court that he opposed the renaming of the road because he didn’t feel the expense of changing addresses should be the burden of residents who’ve lived there for 18-plus years without a street sign.

“With today’s technology, a street sign isn’t how someone travels,” he said. “GPS is used. If there’s a law needing a street sign, it’s antiquated. Street signs today are more a novelty than a necessity.”

James Malone, another resident on the road, said the name Bud Run derived historically from former resident Bud Davis, who used to drive cattle between Holder Road and Forreston Road.

Clayton Baggerly, who owns a corner lot at Holder and Bud Run, echoed Malone’s assertion that the name of Bud Run has history, and changing the name of it disrespects that history.

In withdrawing his agenda item, Perry asked residents to be vigilant and help reduce the number of sign thefts.

A separate matter, to install a four-way stop at the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Wilson Road, received support from one local resident during its public hearing and was approved. Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Stinson recognized that the change will be jarring for local residents, but that traffic volume necessitates the four-way stop.

Court offices OK’d

Plans for the temporary use of several county offices for an 8-week period were approved during Tuesday’s meeting for the new County Court at Law No. 3 while those offices are still under construction.

The Multipurpose Room, the Indigent Defense Office and the Law Library Conference Room will hold the offices of the new court on a short-term basis. County Judge Todd Little said the target date for completion of the new court is Feb. 28.

The Grand Jury Conference Room was proposed as another office for the new court, but was stricken from the final motion after concerns were raised about mediation rooms, jury rooms and attorney workspace. The court will revisit that matter at a later date.

Other items

• Commissioners moved quickly through a number of development items: a replat of a 16.1-acre property on the south side of FM 983 in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Ferris; a replat of a 6.25-acre property on the east side of Maloney Road near Avalon; and a final plat of a 10-4-acre property on the east side of Blair Road.

• Also approved were plats of a 1.1-acre property on the west side of Bud Run Road, a 4.35-acre tract on the northwest side of FM 660, a 5-acre property on the north side of Springer Road in the ETJ of Midlothian, and a 4.4-acre parcel at the northeast intersection of Shaw Road and Cooke Road in the ETJ of Ennis.

• A resolution was approved authorizing the county to apply for County Transportation Infrastructure Fund grants from the Texas Department of Transportation.

• The court approved three interlocal agreements with Ferris ISD, Palmer ISD and the city of Ferris for the 2021 calendar year for road and parking lot maintenance.

• A 3-year agreement with Corrections Software Solutions, LP for the Ellis County Community Supervisions and Corrections Department was approved, at a monthly sum of $2,388.

• Consent agenda items that were approved included acceptance of previous minutes and various reports; approval for the Sheriff’s Office to destroy a handgun; a pair of budgetary line item adjustments; and a $1,156 insurance premium payment to Hibbs Hallmark & Company for adding a new truck.

• The court approved additional payment not to exceed $84,000 to HDR Architects for added design work.

• After an hour-long executive session, the court took no action.