WISD board to swear in incumbents

The Waxahachie Independent School District board of trustees will swear in incumbent board members Judd McCutchen and Clay Schoolfield to new 3-year terms and will reorganize during a very short agenda for Monday night’s regular monthly meeting.

The meeting will be the first for the WISD board since election results were canvassed. McCutchen, who is board secretary, ran unopposed for re-election in Place 1, and board vice president Schoolfield defeated Amy Hedtke for re-election to Place 2. Trustees will also consider changes to the makeup of the board, including president Dusty Autrey.

The board will consider the monthly personnel report, recognize teachers and students, review national board teacher certification and receive the annual financial audit report during Monday night’s meeting.

Among consent agenda items are a drainage easement agreement between the district and The Mark on 287 at Waxahachie High School; an interlocal agreement with Ellis County Road and Bridge Precinct 4 to maintain parking lots; a renewal of an agricultural land lease around WHS for one year to Ray Lynn Campbell for $3,025; the declaration of school buses as surplus; an agreement between WISD, the City of Waxahachie, and Oncor, allowing the interconnection of the City's and District's fiber networks through a direct connection between City Hall and the WISD Technology Office to expedite potential disaster recovery operations; and the approval of previous minutes and various reports.

Monday’s regular monthly meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the WISD Administration Building at 411 North Gibson Street. The meeting will begin with an executive session that will convene into open session no later than 6 p.m.