WPD swears in new officer

The Waxahachie Police Department is gaining a new officer with not only local connections, but also with wide experience in public safety.

WPD recently welcomed its newest member to the force, Officer Andrew Williams. A native of Ellis County, Williams was sworn in on Thursday, Nov. 12, by Waxahachie Police Chief Wade Goolsby.

Williams brings with him many years of law enforcement experience from the City of Woodway in McLennan County. Woodway is one of a few cities in Texas to maintain a Public Safety Department, where all sworn officers are cross-trained as firefighters and police officers.

“While the selection and training of this personnel is much more difficult, the benefits that accrue to the citizens in terms of officer ability and cost savings far outweigh the challenge of scheduling, recruitment and professional developments,” the City of Woodway states on its website. “The Woodway Public Safety Department is an excellent example of how officers can possess knowledge and skills within several fields.”

Williams is also a former officer with the Hewitt Police Department, near Waco, and attended Texas Tech University, where he studied Exercise Sports Science.

”We’re excited to welcome Andrew Williams into our department,” Goolsby said. “I know that he enjoyed working in Woodway but I think that he will find Waxahachie to be a great place to live and to work! Andrew brings some good police experience with him and he will be an asset to our department.”

Born and raised in Maypearl, Officer Williams is excited to return to his Ellis County roots. Williams and his wife Angela, have three children.