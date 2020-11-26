SAGU receives top national rating

Stephanie Van Wyk

SAGU

Southwestern Assemblies of God University recently ranked among the top, nationwide universities for possessing one of the best online degree plans for a Bachelor's in Business Management.

The ranking study was conducted by Learn.org, a website that specializes in connecting students with top schools. This study ranked SAGU as 21st out of the 48 universities listed.

Learn.org chooses schools based on information they receive from the U.S. Department of Education, such as tuition prices, student retention, and graduation rates. For this particular ranking, they looked into online Business Management programs to gage flexibility, quality of education, and opportunities for students to gain business knowledge and experience such as study abroad business courses and related internships.

In addition to meeting the above criteria, the website specifically highlighted SAGU’s flexibility in giving students one-on-one attention in courses. They also appreciated SAGU’s business department requiring the completion of an internship so our students have hands-on experience before launching their professional careers.

Through SAGU's Bachelor's in Business Management, students will learn to generate business strategies across a broad range of discipline. The degree allows students to take a deep dive into project management, organizational behavior, operations and venture management.

SAGU also recently dropped online tuition from $575 to $499 per credit hour. That is a value of up to $10,000 on a 4-year degree.