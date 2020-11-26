NARFE monthly meeting canceled

Daily Light report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will not hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting in Ennis on Dec. 8 due to the coronavirus.

NARFE also had previously canceled its meeting in Corsicana on Nov. 10 due to the recent surge in the pandemic.

For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.