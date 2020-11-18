After duty’s call: Rep. Wright honors vets for civilian service at court meeting

Although Veterans Day has come and gone, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court took time to honor those who have served both in and out of uniform during Tuesday’s regular bi-weekly meeting.

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, whose district includes Ellis County, was at the meeting to take part in the recognition and presented congressional commendations to 11 Ellis County residents for the first time.

“It’s a great day in Ellis County and Waxahachie to honor our veterans,” Wright said. “In fact, every day is a great day to honor our veterans. It is a special award that is granted by members of Congress to veterans. What makes it special is it’s not just an award for being a veteran. It’s an award for people who have gone on after they’ve served in the military and came home and continued to serve. They continued to be of service to their community, and they’re never recognized enough for that.”

Wright presented certificates and challenge coins to Robert Bell, William Lewis, Danyon McClendon, Richard Norman, Richard Pena, Colt Remington, Ellsworth Huling IV, Jerry Sievers, Shelby Lytle, Henry Jones and Marty Nelson. All are Ellis County residents who have gone on to public service after their military careers ended.

“Those of you who have served, you know it because you feel it,” Wright said. “It’s something you feel, and there’s probably never a day that goes by that you don’t feel it.”

Other items

• Earlier on Tuesday, the court canvassed the results for the Nov. 3 election for federal, statewide and countywide races and voted unanimously to certify the results. All 10 countywide races were unopposed.

• Consent agenda items included approval of previous minutes, approval of regular bills, acceptance of reports, a $1,204 payment to Hibbs Hallmark & Company that was omitted from a previous invoice, and budgetary line item adjustments for a salary increase, contract labor and employee insurance.

• A plat of a 15.155-acre property at the intersection of Ozro Road and FM 2258 near Venus was approved, as well as a final plat of a 7.576-acre tract at the southeast corner of Old Buena Vista Road and Wilemon Road in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Maypearl. The release of a performance bond for an 11-acre property on the east side of Singleton Road near Waxahachie was also approved.

• A one-year contract with TechShare, LGC to provide indigent defense software at a cost of $12,019 was approved. Also accepted was a quote from Harris ERP for financial reporting software in the amount of $12,616, which will be paid from the county auditor’s budgeted funds.

• Commissioners agreed to a contract with Contech Engineered Solution, LLC for drainage culverts.

• The court entered into a pair of 36-month subscription agreements with West Publishing Corporation for two sets of materials, at a monthly payment of $568.17 and $993.60 respectively, to be used as a resource in the Ellis County Law Library.

• Discussion of a new Ellis County Clean-Up Day was held after Precinct 4 Commissioner Kyle Butler requested renewal of the event. Butler will coordinate with county staff to work out details such as funding and how to handle hazardous waste.

• A budgeted $300,000 payment to TCDRS was approved. County auditor Janet Martin said the advance payment will help reduce future payments as it accrues interest.

• Maurice Osborn and Alex Smith will serve as Ellis County representatives to the Regional Aging Advisory Committee. Osborn was reappointed to a 2-year term starting in December, and Smith was appointed to a vacant position with a term that will end in December 2021.

• Following a short executive session, the court took no action.