Lone Star Cowboy Church to hold live nativity

Daily Light report

The Lone Star Cowboy Church of Ellis County will be having its first "Live Nativity" on Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5.

On Friday, it will be held 7-9 p.m., and Saturday hours will be 6-9 p.m.

Families can drive through the parking lot to see the live nativity or can park to enjoy other activities for children, such as train rides. Free hot chocolate will also be served. This is a free event.

The address is 1011 East Ovilla Road, Red Oak, TX 75154.