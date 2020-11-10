Wright to present veterans with congressional award

ARLINGTON — U.S. Congressman Ron Wright will present the Congressional Veteran Commendation Award to eight Arlington veterans at the Arlington Veterans Day Observance at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Veterans Park, 3600 W. Arkansas Lane.

The Congressional Veteran Commendation is presented to a U.S. military veteran who continues to serve their community and country as a volunteer, civic leader or elected official after completing their military service.

Recipients include:

• State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, USAF, U.S. Army

• State Rep. Bill Zedler, U.S. Army

• Judge Louis Sturns, U.S. Army

• Richard Aghamalian, USMC

• Rick Walters, USAF

• Jim Runzheimer, U.S. Army

• Jim Quick, USAF

• Chris Pettitt, USMC