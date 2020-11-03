City Council approves daycare permits

The Waxahachie City Council took more steps toward patching a hole in the city’s zoning ordinance during a very quick pre-election regular meeting on Monday night.

Recently, a number of child daycare facilities in the city that are located in residential areas were found by city staff to be out of compliance with the zoning ordinance. The City Council is addressing each facility one by one by approving specific use permits, or SUPs, for each to bring them into zoning compliance.

During Monday night’s meeting, the council approved separate SUPs for three child daycare facilities in existing family homes. All three facilities — at 409 West 6th Street, 317 West University Ave. and 201 Olive Street — are located in residential zones.

City planning director Shon Brooks told councilmembers that the daycare on West 6th Street has been in operation for five years, while the one on West University has been in operation for 14 years and the one at Olive Street for six years. All three are licensed by the State of Texas.

During the Oct. 5 council meeting, an SUP for a single-family home at 108 Wellington Court for use as a child daycare facility was approved, as well as a zoning change for The Children’s Montessori at 214 Dunn Street from Single Family-2 to Planned Development-General Retail. As in the other three facilities, both were found to be out of zoning compliance, but the council quickly rectified both.

The meeting was the final one before Tuesday’s election, in which three seats were up for a vote.

Because two incumbents, Melissa Olson and Kevin Strength, are running against each other for one of three contested seats, there will be at least one new councilmember sworn in before the next council meeting on Nov. 16. Mayor David Hill was also up for re-election on Tuesday and was being opposed by Paul Christenson.

Other items

• Councilmembers approved a resolution to call a public hearing on the city’s 5-year land use and capital improvement plan. Chapter 395 of he Texas Government Code requires that cities must update land use assumptions and capital improvement plans at least every five years. The resolution would allow for a public hearing to be scheduled within 60 days as required by state law, with a tentative date of Dec. 7 for the proposed public hearing.

• A zoning change was approved at 601 Ovilla Road from Single Family Residential-1 to Commercial to construct an office building. A residence on the site will be removed. A separate zoning change at 602 Cantrell Street was continued to the Nov. 16 council meeting by council vote.

• Mayor Hill presented a proclamation proclaiming Nov. 2-6 as Municipal Court Week.

• Previous minutes, a revised 2020 holiday schedule, acceptance of capital improvement plan recommendation letter, a budget amendment, a proposal for architectural design for the master planning of the city’s lake parks and authorizing funding from park dedication fees, and a resolution for senior housing for the Gala at Waxahachie, LP were all approved as part of the consent agenda.