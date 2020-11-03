Church’s Christmas giving goes online

Daily Light report

Central Presbyterian Church is continuing its long tradition of helping its neighbors and giving to children in need in our community. This year will be no different, but will look a little different.

The church is using social media to keep everyone safe and has partnered with YouGiveGoods, an online donation service.

When you visit Central Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page, click on the YouGiveGoods link at https://yougivegoods.com/cpc-holidaydrive; select the charity partner you wish to support and the item you want to give. The item will be shipped directly to the charity to meet their deadline date. The link will also be on the church’s website, https://www.cpcwax.org.

"This year more than ever, we want to support the children at Christmas and we need everyone's participation to make it a special season," said Patty Dickerson, ruling elder of Central Presbyterian Church, Waxahachie. "You can choose to support Common Ground Ministries, an after school program, or Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) right here in our hometown."