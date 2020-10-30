Council to consider resolution on 5-year plan

The Waxahachie City Council will consider a resolution to call a public hearing on the city’s 5-year land use and capital improvement plan during Monday night’s semi-monthly regular meeting.

The Texas Government Code requires that cities must update land use assumptions and capital improvement plans at least every five years. The resolution would allow for a public hearing to be scheduled within 60 days as required by state law, with a tentative date of Dec. 7 for the proposed public hearing.

In other matters, the council will consider specific use permits for family home use at 409 West 6th Street, 317 West University Ave. and 201 Olive Street. All three are to allow for child daycare in existing family homes. Daycare facilities in residential zones were recently found to be out of compliance with the city zoning ordinance, but the City Council is moving to rectify each case individually.

Also before the council is a zoning change request at 601 Ovilla Road from Single Family Residential-1 to Commercial to construct an office building. A zoning change at 602 Cantrell Street will be continued to the next council meeting on Nov. 16.

Mayor David Hill will present a proclamation proclaiming Nov. 2-6 as Municipal Court Week.

The consent agenda consists of approval of previous minutes, a revised 2020 holiday schedule, acceptance of capital improvement plan recommendation letter, a budget amendment, a proposal for architectural design for the master planning of the city’s lake parks and authorizing funding from park dedication fees, and a resolution for senior housing for the Gala at Waxahachie, LP.

Monday night’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 401 S. Rogers. The meeting will be preceded by a briefing at 6:30 p.m. to discuss agenda items.