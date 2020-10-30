Life School re-enrollment underway early

Daily Light report

In a year full of unexpected circumstances, Life School is seeking to provide peace of mind to families by allowing them to secure their student’s seat early for the following school year. Currently enrolled families can now complete re-enrollment beginning this Sunday, Nov. 1.

While the re-enrollment period is usually not open until February, this year Life School has made the decision to allow families to re-enroll their students early. This will allow parents to have security in knowing their child’s seat is saved for the 2021-2022 school year.

“To say that our school world has been turned upside down over the last 7 months is an understatement. We know this has been a tough few months,” says Eddie Davis, Chief Development Officer for Life School. “By moving the start of re-enrollment to November 1st, we are hoping to bring our families a little sense of calm and stability by ensuring they know what school their child will be attending next year.”

Life School has also simplified the re-enrollment process for families. When the re-enrollment period opens on Nov. 1, parents will receive an email or text notification alerting them that re-enrollment has begun. From there, they will simply log in to their SchoolMint account, update the existing contact information, and click submit. These simple steps will ensure their student will have a seat in the classroom for the 2021-2022 school year.

It is important that all families complete the re-enrollment process by Nov. 30. Beginning in January, open enrollment will begin. If current families miss the re-enrollment period, then they will have to enroll during open enrollment and risk losing their student’s seat during the lottery.

“We understand that everyone’s lives are different right now and that the world in which we are currently living sometimes makes it hard to distinguish one day from the next,” says Davis. “Please don’t let this important task slide to the bottom of your “To Do” list. Please re-enroll your student Nov. 1 so you can ensure your child is at the Life School campus of your choice next year.”

For families who are not currently enrolled in Life School, campuses are still accepting enrollment for remote or on campus instruction for the 2020-2021 school year. New student enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year will begin on January 1, 2021. New families can visit Lifeschool.net to apply.

For more information about Life School’s enrollment process for 2021-2022, please visit https://lifeschool.net/enrollment/re-enrollment.