DSHS offers low-cost flu shots in Ellis

Daily Light report

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has secured 2.8 million doses of flu vaccine for the Texas Vaccines for Children Program and the new Adult Influenza Vaccine Initiative.

These programs will enhance flu vaccination coverage as part of the state's COVID-19 response by decreasing the number of illnesses, hospitalizations, and fatalities due to influenza and help ensure that health care providers can focus resources on treating COVID-19 patients.

Through this DSHS initiative, qualifying Ellis County residents will be offered low cost flu vaccinations. There will be three upcoming Influenza Vaccine dates for Ellis County residents that include:

Ferris – Nov. 5, 10 a.m.– 2 p.m., Scout House, 514 S Mable Street

Milford – Nov. 17, 10 a.m.– 2 p.m., Milford Community Center, 107 S. Main St, Milford

Red Oak – Nov. 19, 10 a.m.– 2 p.m., 102 Live Oak St, Red Oak

Vaccinations are by appointment only. Call 817-517-2306 to schedule an appointment.

Qualifying residents include adults who are not insured, and do not have Medishare/Medicaid or Medicare. Children 18 and under with no insurance, under insured, Native American or Native Alaskan also qualify. Vaccines will be free for children with Medicaid, who present their number and eligibility date.

Prices are: Children with Medicaid: FREE; children: $10; and adults: $20.