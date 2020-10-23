WISD board to hold special meeting Monday

The Waxahachie Independent School District board of trustees will meet in a special session on Monday evening to hold a workshop and conduct a Level Three employee grievance hearing.

During the workshop portion of the meeting, trustees will hold an open forum for individuals or committees. Audience participation will be limited to the time allotted for those individuals who submit a Public Comment Card indicating the agenda or non-agenda topic they wish to address.

The board will also review the superintendent’s goal for district growth planning.

Following the workshop, the board will convene in closed session for the employee grievance hearing, then afterward will reconvene and take possible action in open session.

Monday’s special meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the WISD Administration Building at 411 North Gibson Street.