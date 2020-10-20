Council approves planned developments

The Waxahachie City Council moved quickly through unanimous approvals of three planned developments and one new plat during Monday night’s regular semimonthly meeting.

A zoning change at 2760 Venture Way in North Grove Business Park was approved to allow a convenience store with alcohol sales, called Candy Shack Daiquiris, and drive-through sales of prepackaged, sealed beverages. Because the city zoning ordinance prohibits drive-through alcohol sales, a planned development was required.

A zoning change and development agreement were OK’d for a 42.94-acre property at the southwest corner of Butcher Road and U.S. Highway 77. The property was rezoned from Light Industrial-1 and Heavy Industrial to a planned development for retail, commercial, office and townhome uses.

Likewise, a zoning change and development agreement were approved for a 124.92-acre parcel located at the southwest corner of Interstate 35E and U.S. Highway 287. The property was rezoned from a planned development and commercial zoning district to a mixed-use planned development to allow for industrial, multi-family, retail and commercial uses.

Councilmembers also approved a plat of a single-family subdivision called The Estates of Hidden Creek, located adjacent to and north of Butcher Road and Ring Road. The new subdivision consists of 70 lots on approximately 90 acres located in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, with three lots reserved for HOA-maintained open space.

Other items

• As part of its consent agenda, the council approved a funding request by the Waxahachie Community Development Corporation for site preparation at 1601 West Highway 287. The $350,000 expenditure will come out of the WCDC unrestricted reserve balance and not the city’s General Fund.

• The Robert W. Sokoll Water Treatment Plant was recognized for receiving the Outstanding Small Membrane Plant Award for the fourth time in the last five years. The plant is jointly owned with the Rockett Special Utility District.

• The current contract with the Waxahachie Arts Council was extended by one year, to expire on Dec. 31, 2021. Elizabeth Tull, president of the Waxahachie Arts Council, presented the financial report for the Arts Council and thanked the council for the extension.

• A bid of $1.668 million was awarded to A&M Construction and Utilities, Inc. for water and sewer improvements on East Marvin Avenue and Ennis, Elder and Cleaver streets. The total project consists of 6,000 linear feet of new water lines and 3,000 linear feet of new sewer lines.

• After an executive session, the council voted to sell a narrow strip of land along Pecan Street and also voted to extend the contract of City Manager Michael Scott by one year.