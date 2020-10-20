City boards to meet Thursday

The city of Waxahachie will hold a couple of board and commission meetings in the upcoming week.

The city’s Heritage Preservation Commission will meet on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the City Council Conference Room at 401 S. Rogers. Commission members may also participate via conference call.

Demolition permits for structures at 406 S. Rogers and 410 S. Rogers will be considered at Thursday’s meeting, as well as a certificate of appropriateness for the proposed new city hall annex.

At a meeting on Oct. 2, the design of the annex was discussed, with commission member Becky Kauffman objecting to some of the design elements.

Also on Thursday, a special meeting of the Mid-Way Airport Joint Airport Board will be held at 3 p.m. in the Upstairs Common Area of Mid-Way Regional Airport.

The meeting will immediately convene into an executive session to deliberate economic development negotiations as permitted by the Texas Government Code. Following the executive session, the board will reconvene and take any necessary action.