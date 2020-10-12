“National Night Out 2020” – getting to know your neighbors and local police officers

Patty Hullett

The Daily Light

The annual “National Night Out for 2020” was held Tuesday evening, Oct. 6. Its focus this year was centered efforts to urge Waxahachie citizens to pick one of eight different churches throughout the city and attend one of the gatherings. The event helped people get out to meet their neighbors and get to know some of the Waxahachie Police Department officers on site.

The local churches involved in this “Night Out” also partnered with the “Love Your Neighbor” project sponsored by satellite church – Waxahachie Bible Church (621 N. Grand Ave.). Other hosting churches were: Park Meadows Baptist Church (3350 N. Highway 77); Covenant Life Church (423 N. College St.); Victory Baptist Church (1410 W. Jefferson St.); Farley Street Baptist Church (1116 Brown St.); What’s Happening Now Ministry (Singleton Plaza, 200 N. Rogers St.); First United Methodist Church (505 W. Marvin Ave.); and Connect4LIFE (1971 John Arden Dr.).

The participating churches handed out individually packaged food, drinks, and snacks, which were enjoyed by all. Also, some special gifts were passed out for the children in attendance. A big “thank you” was in order for the officers from the Waxahachie Police Department who stopped by to visit with folks about any concerns they may have had in our community.

Chief of Police for Waxahachie Wade Goolsby was spotted early at the United Methodist Church gathering. He and another fellow coworker, Community Services Officer O.T. Glidewell (13 years on the force) were on hand to talk to neighborhood folks and to answer any questions.

Goolsby has been the Chief of WPD for five and a half years now. He admits, “I love the city of Waxahachie. I feel very fortunate to live and work here. Even with a lot of negativity surrounding policemen around the country, I’m glad we have a lot of good support from our town, and that makes our jobs much easier.”

Joining the large group of neighbors at Farley Street Baptist Church were two more police officers – Cpl. Noelle Blain (seven years at WPD) and Sgt. Brian Fuller (14-year veteran officer). Fuller took the microphone and spoke briefly at the event. He urged any citizens that had any sort of concerns to please come and talk with him or Cpl. Blain. He assured the crowd, “The police department is always ready and willing to help our own community in any way we can. We even have ’neighborhood watch’ programs available for those parts of town where local people feel a need is present. To me, it is a privilege to serve the people of Waxahachie, and I thank you for coming out tonight.”