Candidate filings for Red Oak ISD board ongoing through Feb. 12
Candidate filing and voting dates have been set for the 2021 Red Oak Independent School District's Board of Trustees election.
The election is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 and will consist of a general election with Places 6 and 7 to be filled for three-year terms, according to a news release from the district.
Candidate filing dates for the Board of Trustees election are ongoing and run through Feb. 12.
Interested candidates may pick up and submit a candidate packet at the Red Oak ISD Education Service Center (Administration), 109 W. Red Oak Road, weekdays through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday, Feb. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Positions up for election in 2021 include:
• Place 6 — Melanie Petersen (incumbent), three-year term
• Place 7 — Michelle Porter (incumbent), three-year term
Early voting for the election is scheduled for April 19-23 and April 26-27 with times and locations to be posted on the Ellis County elections website. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
More information can be found on the Ellis County Elections website at co.ellis.tx.us/312/Elections