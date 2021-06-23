Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of June 14-20

Waxahachie Daily Light

June 14

Olvera, Juan, 53, driving while intoxicated

Baumann, Michael S., 46, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Lopez, Cezar L., 18, assault causing bodily injury

Kuhn, Tanya M., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Perales, David, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams

Browning, Stacy, 45, misapply FIDUS/financial property greater than $15

Craig, Jaia C., 28, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Bennett, Wendy L., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; bail jumping and fail to appear

Chaparro, Ivan, 29, assault family/household member impede; assault family/household member

Brown, Corey, 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; driving while intoxicated; driving with license invalid with previous conviction

Atwood, Quinton, 42, driving with license invalid with previous conviction

Gordon, Demetria, 25, false statement property/credit; speeding; possession of drug paraphernalia

Petty, Roy W., 52, burglary of building; expired registration; no driver's license; no proof of financial responsibility; fail to appear (two counts)

Barber, Vickie J., 63, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Kidd, Margie N., 71, criminal trespass

Kelly, Blake C., 26, burglary of habitation; no proof of financial responsibility

June 15

Chandler, Devin D., 28, assault Class C – family violence; following too closely; no proof of financial responsibility

Slovak, Larry, 42, parole violation

Soloman, Tony, 35, possession of dangerous drug; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility

Williams, Aaron, 23, ran stop sign; no proof of financial responsibility; fail to appear

Bynum, Collin D., 19, unlicensed carrying weapon; accident involving damage to vehicle

Nolasco, Isaiah R., 19, violate protective order bias/prejudice

June 16

Tunson, Kendrick R., 25, disorderly conduct; no driver's license/motorcycle; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

Branch, James, 28, unauthorized use of vehicle

White, Steveland, 39, assault family/household member

Henderson, Heather, 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Ramsey, Victoria, 32, forgery government/national inst./money

Howe, Nahkoma W., 22, theft of firearm; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Parks, Eric D., 31, illegal dumping greater than 100 pounds

W9ingler, John Z., 36, injury child/elderly/disabled

Stapleton, Trenton, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Barren, Elisha, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams

Villannueva, Melanie, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Hoops, Justin, 17, reckless driving; no driver's license

June 17

Price, Charles, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; driving with license invalid with previous conviction; fraud use/possess identifying info (three counts); unauthorized use of vehicle; ran stop sign; forgery government/national institution/money; tamper w/government record defraud; false statement property/credit

Powell, Dylan, 17, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Matthews, Stephen, 45, public intoxication (two counts)

Drummond, Spring N., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Olvera, Daniel, 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; fail to ID fugitive intent giving; fraud use/possess identifying info; forgery financial instrument

Guynes, Brandon W., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams

Smith, Michael D., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Ochoa, Michael, 20, Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Norris, Patrick, 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; driving while intoxicated – 3rd

Thomas, Braylon D., 27, no proof of financial responsibility; burglary of building; evading

arrest/detention; assault interfere with breath / circulation; ran stop sign; open container

Jackson, Kevin, 54, assault public servant

Urquidi, Phillip, 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams

Davis, Dontaleon, 20, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; no proof of financial responsibility; traffic offense Class C

Ornelas, Miguel A., 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Lowe, Christopher, 34, driving while intoxicated; criminal trespass

Clay, Willie J., 73, unlicensed possession of firearm by a felon

June 18

Lozano, Rosemary A., 38, driving while intoxicated; unauthorized use of vehicle; assault public servant

Edwards, Boris, 41, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Alvarez, Jose A., 42, evading arrest/detention with vehicle (two counts)

Miller, William J., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams

Davilla, Ursulo, 33, unlicensed carrying weapon

Trimble, Trey L., 19, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Munoz, Martin, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; assault causing bodily injury

Rivera, Sammy, 55, assault causing bodily injury

Henry, Dustin R., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; assault causing bodily injury

Velacurz, Juan C., 35, driving while intoxicated

June 19

Tellier, Nathan D., 35, interfere with emergency call; assault Class C – family violence

Ramos, Wilfredo, 25, assault family/household member / impede

Vannoy, Joseph E., 36, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Ferrari, Mitchell, 52, driving while intoxicated – 3rd

June 20

Fleming, Vincent R., 49, assault Class C

Powell, Kerya M., 49, driving while intoxicated

Pierce, Landon D., 28, assault causing bodily injury

Arreola, Abraham, 28, assault Class C – family violence

Herrera, Jose V., 60, driving while intoxicated

Benitez, Dionicio, 56, driving while intoxicated

Square, Kenneth, 38, theft of property less than $2,500, two or more convictions; burglary of vehicle

Anderson, Sean D., 33, assault causing bodily injury

Amos, Steven K., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Carraway, Joey L., 42, driving while intoxicated – 2nd

— Compiled by Don Hullett